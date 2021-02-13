Liberty defeats North Florida, 73-61, in opener of two-game weekend series

Published Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, 10:13 pm

Liberty defeated North Florida, 73-61, on Friday, in the Flames’ first ASUN home contest in more than a month.

Liberty improves to 16-5 and 7-2 in conference while North Florida falls to 7-12 and 5-4 in the ASUN.

Blake Preston posted his third double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

“I am really pleased that we got a chance to play,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “That was our third ASUN game at home and our fourth game in 27 days, so I was concerned about just how sharp we would be and although we didn’t execute well in some phases, we had an urgency about us that was fun to watch.”

The Liberty-North Florida series will conclude on Saturday as tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at Liberty Arena. The game can be seen on ESPN+.

