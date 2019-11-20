Liberty defeats Navy: Flames improve to 5-0

For the first time since 1991, Liberty is 5-0 to start the season, as they pulled out the 55-48 victory over Navy.

Liberty was without leading scorer Caleb Homesley, due to load management, and the team turned to its defense as Navy did not make a field goal for nine minutes and 27 seconds in the first half.

The Flames held the Midshipmen to just four made field goals in the first half as the Flames went into the break with a 25-14 lead. As the offense struggled at times for LU, the defense was exceptional all night limiting Navy to just 14 made field goals and four makes from three-point range.

“I knew how good they (Navy) were going to be,” coach Ritchie McKay said. “We were tremendous defensively and that is how we ended up earning the victory tonight.”

