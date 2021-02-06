Liberty defeats Lancaster Bible, 90-49

Liberty improved to 15-5 this season with a 90-49 win over Lancaster Bible College.

Liberty’s 90 points was third highest point total for the Flames this season as Liberty extends its home winning streak to 32 games.

It was never close. The Flames extended their winning streak at home to 32 games, the second longest in the country, as Elijah Cuffee scored a career-high 19 points.

“I think we are just really appreciative we got an opportunity to play. I don’t think in a season like this that you can take anything for granted, so we are very blessed that Lancaster got on a bus,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “This game was finalized just 24 hours ago, and they have a very good non-Division I program. They move the ball and are well-coached. I have not ever gone into an opposing team’s locker room, and I just told those guys ‘Man, I was really impressed with you.’ Proud of our group, I think we got better tonight, and I hope we can keep building on that as we head into this stretch run.”

