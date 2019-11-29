Liberty defeats Kentucky Christian, improves to 9-0 on season

Liberty improved to 9-0 this season as the team returned to the Vines Center with an 88-42 win over Kentucky Christian.

The Flames are the first team in the country to reach the nine-win mark.

Liberty started the game on a 17-0 run while forcing Kentucky Christian to shoot 1-8 from the field and committing four turnovers in its first 10 possessions of the game. The Flames never trailed against Kentucky Christian as they held the Knights to just 28 percent (16-57) from the field throughout the game. Liberty’s bench was efficient all night as they nearly outscored Kentucky Christian, scoring 41 points for the game.

“I was a little disappointed in how much we turned the ball over in the first half and when you turn it over, it leads to easy baskets for the other team, but I think our guys did a good job of reeling it in,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “We showed a little bit of maturity to anchor down defensively and do a better job in the second half.”

