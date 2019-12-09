Liberty defeats Grand Canyon in Jerry Colangelo Classic

Liberty is now 11-0 on the season after the Flames defeated Grand Canyon 71-60 in the Naismith Hall of Fame Jerry Colangelo Classic.

With the victory, Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay earned his 300th career win and became Liberty’s winningest Division I coach with 135 victories.

Liberty and GCU went back-and-forth all throughout the first half and early in the second same, exchanging the lead. At the 9:55-mark of the second half, Liberty’s defense was exceptional, not allowing the Lopes to scores for six minutes, as the Flames went on a 15-0 run. Liberty’s run midway through the second half would give the Flames a 63-51 lead and from then on, Liberty was able to convert enough free throws to come away with the victory.

“We are really privileged to be a part of any event that has Mr. Colangelo’s name on it,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I really feel like this is a first-class event; the Hall of Fame group is absolutely phenomenal and GCU is a terrific program, so it was a privilege for us to be able to compete and come out with a victory. I am sure it will help us down the road.”

