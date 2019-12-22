Liberty defeats Georgia State to notch first-ever bowl win

Liberty held a potent Georgia State running attack to 154 yards, and the D was the key in a 23-16 win in the 2019 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl, the program’s first-ever bowl win.

Georgia Southern came into the game ranked No. 8 in the country in rushing offense, averaging 261.5 yards per game. The Liberty D came into the game ranked No. 100 in the nation in rushing defense, surrendering 192.7 yards per game on the ground.

Flames defensive end Jessie Lemonier was named the 2019 Cure Bowl MVP, finishing the game with eight tackles, including two sacks. Lemonier ends his two-year career with the Flames ranked third in program history with 20.5 sacks.

Fellow senior Solomon Ajayi led the team on the day with nine stops, while Benjamin Alexander and TreShaun Clark finished with eight stops.

Liberty’s four-year starting quarterback Stephen Calvert finished the day completing 16-of-35 attempts for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He ends his career as the program’s all-time career leader in passing yards (12,025), completions (896) and touchdowns (93).

Antonio Gandy-Golden finished his last game in a Liberty uniform with five receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. The 2020 Senior Bowl-bound player completes his career as the program’s all-time leader in receptions (240), receiving yards (3,814) and touchdowns (33).

Running back Frankie Hickson posted his ninth career 100-yard game, leading all rushers on the day with 120 yards on 22 carries. The senior finished the year with 1,021 yards, posting his second-consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaign.

