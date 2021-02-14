Liberty completes weekend sweep of North Florida with 80-60 win

Liberty completed the sweep over North Florida, defeating the Ospreys 80-60 on Saturday.

The Flames improve to 17-5 and 8-2 in the ASUN Conference while North Florida drops to 7-13 and 5-5 in conference.

There were 19 lead changes and three ties in the first half, before a 9-0 Liberty run put the Flames up 44-36 at the break.

Liberty held North Florida on a near four-minute scoring draught to extend its lead to 18 points (60-42) with 11:52 left in the game.

North Florida was able to get back into the game, going on a 7-0 run to cut Liberty’s lead to 10 points (66-56) with six minutes left.

Liberty countered with an 8-0 run to keeping its double-digit lead as North Florida went on a three-minute scoring draught to seal the win.

Darius McGhee led all scorers with 22 points.

Kyle Rode posted 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

“I felt like we knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle because of how well-coach North Florida is and the kind of culture they have,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “They have a winning program and are expected to win so I felt good of how we responded after the way they started. Like most occasions with this team, you never know who is going to be the leading scorer of the night but our guys really shared the ball and play for one another and that is very rewarding as a coach to watch people play the game like that.”

