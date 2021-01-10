Liberty completes weekend sweep of Kennesaw State with 76-47 win

Liberty completed the weekend sweep over Kennesaw State, defeating the Owls 76-47 on Saturday.

The Flames (11-4, 3-1 ASUN) led 36-30 at the half, then started the second half with a 13-2 scoring run to put some distance between themselves and KSU (3-9, 0-4 ASUN).

Liberty, which extends its home winning streak to 31 games, the second longest in Division I, had three players score double-figures led by Darius McGhee (12 points).

“I am really proud of our group and their effort in the second half,” coach Ritchie McKay said. “Not that I am not proud of their effort in the first (half), but I thought we imposed our will on both ends of the floor and I think it started with Elijah Cuffee. He was really special defensively.”

