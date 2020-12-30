Liberty coach Ritchie McKay to miss Lipscomb games after COVID-19 diagnosis

Liberty basketball coach Ritchie McKay has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will miss this week’s games at Lipscomb.

He received the positive test result earlier this week and has experienced some mild symptoms.

Since learning of the positive test result, McKay has self-isolated and continues to follow all guidelines set forth by the Liberty University medical staff and local health officials.

“I have complete faith in our coaching staff to lead our team through my absence,” McKay said. “Throughout our season our players have been great in dealing with these challenging times and I am confident that they will persevere.”

