Liberty bounces back from loss at LSU, wins ASUN opener
Liberty never trailed in its ASUN opener at Florida Gulf Coast, coming away with a 59-46 win Thursday night.
The Flames (15-1, 1-0 ASUN) held the Eagles (3-13, 0-1 ASUN) to 5-of-23 shooting (21 percent) in the first half en route to building a 30-16 lead at the half.
The margin never got back to single digits.
Caleb Homesley scored 24 points to lead the Flames.
“I thought we were good defensively, and yet there is a lot of room for improvement,” coach Ritchie McKay said. “This was our first conference game and I really thought of our commitment from an execution standpoint, mentally was way better than the other night in Baton Rouge. I think we did a nice job in the first 25 minutes of the game defensively, and then we took the foot off the gas a little bit at the end and played reactionary. You can’t be a great team if you are reactionary, you have to be anticipatory.”
