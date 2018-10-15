Liberty basketball to host Virginia Tech in hurricane exhibition

In an effort to help raise financial support and awareness for hurricane relief efforts, the Liberty and Virginia Tech men’s basketball programs will come together for an exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, at the Vines Center at 3 p.m.

The exhibition is open to the public as general admission tickets are being sold for $10 to the general public and $5 for students. Liberty Faculty/Staff and 2018 Flames Club Members will be able to purchase tickets in the premium ticketed areas by logging into their ticket account online or calling the Ticket Office. Doors will open to the arena one hour prior to tipoff and tickets can be purchased here or by calling 434-582-SEAT (7328). All of the proceeds from the exhibition game will go to the hurricane relief efforts. All tickets will go on sale immediately through the Liberty University Ticket Office and LibertyFlames.com. Children ages three (3) and above are required to have a ticket.

“I want to thank Buzz Williams, Whit Babcock and the entire Virginia Tech Athletics department for assisting us in our efforts to help bring some hope to those affected by the recent hurricanes,” Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay said. “This is a fabulous cause to take part in and have a chance to play a quality program in Virginia Tech in front of our fans is a great opportunity. This is a chance for us to make some dark days bright and we cannot thank Virginia Tech enough for partnering with us.”

This is the second straight year that men’s basketball will participate in a hurricane relief exhibition as the Flames traveled to VCU last year to raise money for the hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The Flames were able to pull of the 85-69 win over the Rams.

Liberty University continues to provide its support to those hurricane victims as Liberty will be donating the gate receipts to the humanitarian relief efforts in order to assist with the recovery due to the hurricane destruction. Donation efforts have already begun through LU Send Now, the university’s quick response team for urgent disaster relief and humanitarian needs.

