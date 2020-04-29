Liberty Basketball set to play in the 2020 Legends Classic

Liberty Basketball will play in the 2020 Legends Classic, which will include Nov. 23-24 games with Eastern Washington, Monmouth and High Point, and games against Vanderbilt (Nov. 17) and Notre Dame (Nov. 20).

“Our team is incredibly excited. We have a chance to play against some tremendous teams and unbelievable coaches,” said head coach Ritchie McKay. “What our staff has learned over the last few seasons is at some point you will be exposed. The sooner you are allowed the opportunity to know exactly what you need to work on once you’ve played the best, you will have a chance to compete against the best and this tournament affords us that chance.”

Notre Dame will be the Flames’ first ACC opponent during the regular season since 2017 when Liberty defeated Wake Forest. The Fighting Irish are Liberty’s first ACC foe since 2019, when the Flames faced Virginia Tech in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. This will be the fourth time Liberty has faced Notre Dame overall. For the third straight season Liberty will meet Vanderbilt, having defeated the Commodores this past season.

This will be the second time Liberty has participated in the Legends Classic, having previously played back in 2012. Liberty will face some of the best mid-major competition as Eastern Washington has appeared in the Big Sky Championship in 2017 and 2018 and was the Big Sky regular season champion this past season. Before the 2019-20 season ended, Monmouth posted an 18-13 record and sat in fourth place in the MAAC Conference. The Flames have never faced either Eastern Washington or Monmouth. Liberty and High Point are familiar with one another, having squared off 41 times when Liberty was a member of the Big South Conference.

