Liberty Basketball: Homesley’s career night leads Flames past North Alabama

Caleb Homesley scored 25 of his game-high 30 points in the first half to shoot Liberty to a 74-56 win at North Alabama on Satuday.

The Flames (23-3, 9-2 ASUN) never trailed, going into the break up 44-26 and then holding North Alabama (10-14, 5-6 ASUN) to 38 percent shooting in the second half.

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added 18 points for Liberty, with Scottie James chipping in 12.

