Liberty Basketball: Homesley’s career night leads Flames past North Alabama
Caleb Homesley scored 25 of his game-high 30 points in the first half to shoot Liberty to a 74-56 win at North Alabama on Satuday.
The Flames (23-3, 9-2 ASUN) never trailed, going into the break up 44-26 and then holding North Alabama (10-14, 5-6 ASUN) to 38 percent shooting in the second half.
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added 18 points for Liberty, with Scottie James chipping in 12.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.