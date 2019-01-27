Liberty Basketball: Homesley sparks comeback win at Jacksonville

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

For the first time this season, Liberty trailed by double-digits in an ASUN Conference game, and the Flames responded with a comeback victory on the road against Jacksonville.

Liberty improves to 18-4 overall and a perfect 7-0 in conference. Jacksonville drops to 9-13 overall and 2-5 in the ASUN.

Liberty struggled in the first half, scoring just 23 points, which was the fewest points in a half for the Flames this season. The Flames’ struggles continued early in the second half, as they trailed by 10 (42-32) with 11 minutes left in the game.

Liberty responded by ending the game on a 37-17 run to pull out the win. Caleb Homesley hit a three-pointer that sparked 10 straight made field goals from the Flames, who ended the game making 12 of 14 field goals over the final 10 minutes.

Homesley did not miss a field goal in the second half, going 5-of-5 from the floor.

“Tonight shows the maturity of our group,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “To make some adjustments, apply them to the second half and rally back was huge. A lot of guys stepped up in the second half. Caleb Homesley offensively was terrific, but Myo (Baxter-Bell) gave us some phenomenal minutes on both ends of the floor. Lovell’s (Cabbil Jr.) defense was absolutely terrific. I felt like this group (the starters) had what it took to come back from the game experience they have had in the past. It was a mature win.”