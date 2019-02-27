Liberty Basketball: Flames win school-record 24th game on Senior Night

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Liberty made history on Senior Night, picking up its 24th win of the season, which is the most in school history during Liberty’s DI era as they defeated Kennesaw State 76-59 at the Vines Center.

With the victory over the Owls (5-25, 2-13 ASUN) the Flames (24-6, 13-2) remain tied with Lipscomb for the top spot in the ASUN Conference.

After a close first half where Liberty only led by four points (33-29), the Flames kicked it up a notch to start the second half, going on a 14-3 run in the first five minutes of the half.

Liberty was effective from three-point range all night, shooting 47 percent from three and led by Elijah Cuffee with four makes from beyond the arc.

While the Flames got into a groove on offense, their defense also ramped up, limiting Kennesaw State to 37 percent from the floor in the second half.

Related Content

Shop Google