Liberty Basketball: Flames to play East Carolina in Hall of Fame Shootout

Liberty will face East Carolina in the first-ever Hall of Fame Shootout on Nov. 13 at the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets.

Game times, ticket information and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.

“Liberty is honored to play in such a prestigious event such as the Hall of Fame Shootout,” head coach Ritchie McKay said. “This game affords our players the opportunity to play in a tournament-like atmosphere against an exceptional opponent in East Carolina.”

The Flames are a part of an exceptional field that also includes Virginia, Temple, Virginia Tech and Davidson, as all four teams played in the postseason last year. Of the six teams competing in the event, Liberty posted the most wins (30) this past season and had the second highest ranking among all teams in the 2020 NET Rankings (No. 67).

Virginia was the top team ranked at No. 44.

This will be the second straight season Liberty has faced East Carolina as the two teams met in Greenville, N.C. this past season with the Flames defeating ECU 77-57. This is the second straight season that Liberty will participate in a Naismith Hall of Fame event, as the Flames defeated Grand Canyon in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

The Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout is one event in the Hall of Fame’s series of collegiate events, which continues to grow in an effort to celebrate the game outside the museum walls. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to continue its relationship with Learfield IMG College for sponsorship representation of its portfolio of collegiate events.

As the health and safety of the athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed.

“We’re very excited to be launching a new collegiate event in North Carolina, a state known for its tremendous basketball history,” said John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Spectrum Center is a fantastic NBA venue in a terrific basketball community, and we’re excited to provide this unique opportunity to six collegiate teams and their fans this fall.”

