Liberty Basketball: Flames host Jacksonville in ASUN quarterfinal

Published Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, 5:17 pm

liberty basketballAs Liberty looks to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament, the Flames will begin their journey in the ASUN Championship on March 4 as they host Jacksonville in a quarterfinal bout.

General admission tickets are on sale for $10, while premium seats are $15. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Flames Ticket Office. Flames Club members will be the only fans that have access to the Club seats ($20). For more information about the Flames Club, click here.

Because this is an ASUN Championship, Liberty student tickets will be $5. Students can purchase their ticket online through their ticket account, at the Flames Ticket Office or at the Vines Box Office.

 
