Liberty Basketball: Flames defeat NJIT, 77-55

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Liberty got back to its winning ways as they defeated NJIT 77-57 at the Vines Center on Saturday evening.

With the win, the Flames improve to 19-5 overall and 8-1 in conference, while NJIT falls to 18-6 overall and 6-3 in the ASUN.

After shooting 38 percent in the first half against Lipscomb, Liberty turned the corner against NJIT, shooting 57 percent. Caleb Homesley (12 points) and Scottie James (11 points) combined to score 23 of Liberty’s 40 points in the first 20 minutes, allowing Liberty to open up a 12-point halftime lead (40-28).

The Flames were stingy on defense all night, holding NJIT to just 38 percent (21-55) from the field. Liberty had a balanced scoring attack with four players in double-figures, led by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz with 18 points.

“When you lost to Lipscomb like the way we did, it can feel like two losses,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “You could feel the deflation, so I mean it when I say it that I think tonight was a really mature win. I was so elated for our guys because they earned it, and they did it the hard way. NJIT is really good, and they were 18-5 for a reason. We had to earn this one tonight. I am really proud of our collective effort.”