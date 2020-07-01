Liberty Basketball: Flames announce three-game series with SEC foe Missouri

Published Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020, 12:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Liberty men’s basketball announced today a three-game series with SEC opponent Missouri that will begin in the 2020-2021 season.

The Flames will first travel to Columbia, Mo. this upcoming season on Dec. 9. The series will continue in the 2021-2022 season when Missouri will travel to Lynchburg, and the series will conclude during the 2022-2023 season, ending at Missouri.

Today’s announcement gives Liberty two opponents this upcoming season from the SEC, joining Vanderbilt (Nov. 17), and three total schools from Power Five conferences. The Flames will also play at ACC opponent Notre Dame, Nov. 20.

This will be the second time Liberty and Missouri will have faced off on the court, as the Flames faced the Tigers on Dec. 19, 1994 (Missouri defeated Liberty 87-76). This will be the first time Liberty has hosted an SEC school.

Liberty continues to test itself against some of the best conferences in the country, as the Flames have played five games against SEC schools in the last two seasons. Liberty has posted a 2-3 record in those contests, including a win over Mississippi State in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Season tickets for 2020-21 are now on sale at www.LibertyFlames.com/Tickets.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments