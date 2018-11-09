Liberty Basketball defeats Maine Fort Kent in season opener

Liberty opened up its 2018-19 season with a dominating 89-40 win over Maine Fort Kent, Thursday night, at the Vines Center in front of 3,002 fans.

In addition to the win, Liberty’s Lovell Cabbil Jr. became the 26th player in school history to score 1,000 career points.

After a sluggish first half and only leading Maine Fort Kent by just eight points (29-21), Liberty turned up its offense in the second half as they outscored the Bengals 60-19 during the second half. The Flames went on a 17-0 run early in the second half to secure the win. After committing 10 turnovers in the first half, Liberty was efficient on offense with 10 assists to a pair of turnovers in the second half.

“I was pleased with the way we responded in the second half, but I realize how far we still have to go,” said Liberty coach Ritchie McKay. “There is enough talent in the room, and we have a group that has high character. I think for us our communication is essential, and we have to be about the tough things that lead to winning.”

The Flames will conclude their two-game homestand to start the season on Tuesday, Nov. 13, when they host Trevecca Nazarene. The Trojans will bring a familiar face to Lynchburg, as former assistant, Omar Mance (2013-16), is now the head coach at Trevecca Nazarene.

