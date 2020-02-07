Liberty Basketball: Caleb Homesley drops 25 in win over Jacksonville

Liberty led from start-to-finish Thursday night at the Historic Swisher Gymnasium, behind 25 points from Caleb Homesley, defeating Jacksonville 71-62.

The Flames improve to 22-3 overall and 8-2 in the ASUN. Jacksonville drops to 11-14 and 4-6 in conference.

“I thought it was hard-fought,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said afterward. “I think our guys were great on the defensive end in the first half and in the second half we weren’t as effective but that had a lot to do with how aggressive Jacksonville was and how hard we had to work on the offensive end. I am proud of our group’s effort and Caleb Homesley was terrific on the offensive end and good on the defensive end. These games are hard on the road and you have to be tough to win on the road.”

Liberty will end this week’s two-game roadtrip in Florence, Ala., to take on North Alabama. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 8, and can be seen on ESPN+.

