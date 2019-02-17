Liberty Basketball: Cabbil drops career-high 30 in win at North Alabama

After Liberty’s big win on the road against Lipscomb earlier this week, the Flames had a quick turnaround against a tough North Alabama squad who was sitting in fifth place in the ASUN standings.

On a night where the Flames would be tested, senior Lovell Cabbil Jr. stepped up with a career-high 30 points to defeat the Lions 80-70. Liberty ties its Division I school-record with 23 wins in a season while also improving to 12-1 in the conference.

Lovell Cabbil Jr. ignited Liberty’s offense in the first half scoring 14 of Liberty’s 35 points leading all scorers. Going into the break with a 35-28 lead, the Flames would have to rely on its shooting from the free-throw line in the second half and the team delivered, shooting 83 percent (15-18) from the charity stripe.

“I knew after the Lipscomb game that it was going to be way harder than our guys thought and North Alabama played really well at home,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “They are a young team that never says die. I am proud of our guys’ effort because it is hard to win on the road in any league. I thought we did the necessary things in order win. He (Cabbil) was special tonight on both ends of the floor. Happy for Lovell and he finds a way to get buckets.”

