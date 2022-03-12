Liberty Basketball: Associate head coach Brad Soucie steps down

Liberty men’s basketball associate head coach Brad Soucie has announced that he is stepping away to pursue other interests and will not return next season.

“I am so thankful to have served alongside Ritchie for 27 years and to have had the opportunity to serve so many student athletes,” Soucie said. “It has been an honor to coach at Liberty and be a part of the amazing vision. Liberty basketball is in great hands with Ritchie’s leadership, and I know more success is coming. Thank you everyone for making my time at Liberty University so special.”

Soucie has been by head coach Ritchie McKay’s side since 1996 on the sidelines as Soucie has helped build Liberty Basketball into one of the best mid-major programs in the country. Soucie oversaw a defense that proved to be one of the best in the country over recent years, ranking in the top 50 the last five seasons and as high as No. 2 during the 2020 season.

The Flames have won 20-plus games in seven of the nine seasons during Soucie’s time at Liberty, including capturing the Flames’ first-ever NCAA Tournament win in 2019.

“It is not often you get to journey with someone in this profession for 27 straight years, so I am thankful for the blessing that it has been to do so with Brad,” McKay said. “He has definitely had an impact on the program and the players’ lives that he had the opportunity to be a part of. I am very thankful for him and wish him great success in the future.”