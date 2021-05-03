Liberty Basketball adds DJ Moore, Bryson Spell

Published Monday, May. 3, 2021, 7:10 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty has added to its Class of 2021 as head coach Ritchie McKay announced the signings of DJ Moore and Bryson Spell.

The duo joins Brody Peebles and Joseph Venzant to its signing class that is set to join the Flames this upcoming season.

Moore, a 6’3” guard from Worthington, Ohio, is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, playing at Worthington Christian under head coach Kevin Weakley, where Moore was a three-year starter and captain.

“We are very excited to have DJ Moore sign and be a part of our family,” McKay said. “In the COVID recruiting era, it is a little different and very hard to evaluate on a computer screen whether or not an individual is the right fit for our particular program. The things that are easier to evaluate is his impact on winning, which is grand. DJ came from a really good high school program, was very well-coached and a good AAU program. We tell our point guards that you are usually measured by how much you influence winning and by how much you make other people around you better and boy DJ is one of those guys. Anxious for him to get here and really excited about his future.”

Spell, a 6’9” forward from Virginia Beach, played for Cape Henry Collegiate School and head coach Mark Hall, where he averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game in his final season, leading Cape Henry to an undefeated season and a state championship.

“Bryson can really stretch the floor and shoot it and has a tremendous work ethic,” McKay said. “Devon Hall, who was a player we had when I was at Virginia, so strongly endorsed him and I have a ton of respect for Coach Hall at Cape Henry and the program that he has. Then getting to know the Spell family; wow and the fit they are for us. We are excited about his playing potential and is an underrated athlete and I mean that in the most complimentary way.”

Related

Comments