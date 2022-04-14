Liberty Basketball adds Colin Porter to Class of 2022

Ritchie McKay and Liberty men’s basketball announced the signing of guard Colin Porter from Ashland, Ky.

Porter joins Liberty’s 2022 class that includes Zach Cleveland and Ben Southerland.

“I think when it is all said and done, this freshmen class could be arguably as good as any that we have signed during our tenure,” McKay said. “We cannot wait to see how this group transitions from high school basketball to college basketball. I think they will have the support and the ability to impact our program right away.”

Porter, a 5’11” point guard, attended Paul G. Blazer High School the last three seasons, where he scored 1,271 career points and recorded 529 assists.

During his junior year in 2021-2022, Porter averaged 17.1 points, 6.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game and was named first-team All-State by the Courier Journal and was also named first-team All-State by the Lexington Herald this past season.

Porter also played on the AAU circuit for EAB Tennessee, which was the runner-up in the Adidas 3SSB National Championship in 2021.

Porter reclassified and will join the Flames this upcoming season.

“Colin’s reclassification has elevated the profile of our 2022 class,” McKay said. “He is a true point guard that really has that unique ability to make everyone else on the floor better, as well as a toughness that will translate quickly to our level. Like many of our players, he comes from a terrific high school program where he has experienced winning and has had a huge hand in a lot of those wins.”

