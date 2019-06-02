Liberty Baseball: UNC tops Flames in NCAA regional
Five Tar Heels hit home runs powering the North Carolina Tar Heels past the Liberty Flames 16-1 in Game 4 of the NCAA Chapel Hill, N.C. Regional at Boshamer Stadium.
No. 1 seed and regional host North Carolina never trailed in the contest, scoring nine of its runs in the contest by way of home run.
Tar Heels pitching held No. 3 seed Liberty without a run through the first eight innings.
Liberty falls to 43-20 and drops into an elimination game tomorrow against the Tennessee Volunteers. North Carolina moves 44-17 and will face the winner of Liberty and Tennessee tomorrow evening with a chance to move on to a Super Regional.
