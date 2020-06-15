Liberty Baseball: Noah Skirrow signs free agent contract with Philadelphia Phillies

Liberty pitcher Noah Skirrow has signed a free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies organization, the club announced earlier this afternoon.

A junior during the abbreviated 2020 season, Skirrow posted a 10-10 record with a 3.83 ERA over 166 2/3 innings during his three seasons with the Flames. The right-hander struck out 195 and walked 90, holding opposing batters to a .221 batting average. A starting pitcher during his time at Liberty, the Stoney Creek, Ontario native made 35 appearances, starting 33 games.

During the Flames’ 2020 campaign, Skirrow was 1-1 with a 1.96 ERA in four starts. He struck out 20 over a team-leading 23 innings. The right-hander combined with two others to throw a combined no-hitter in a 6-4 win over Marist on Feb. 29. It was the program’s first no-hitter in nearly 20 years (April 2000).

In 2019, Skirrow went 5-6 with 3.76 ERA over 76 2/3 innings during Liberty’s ASUN title run and 43-win campaign. The right-hander led the ASUN with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings and was fourth in overall strikeouts with 98. His season strikeout total is fifth on the program’s all-time list. He also finished the year among the top 10 in the ASUN with a .230 opponent batting average.

Off the field, the Canadian earned inclusion on a conference honor roll each of his three academic years. Skirrow was named to the 2018 Big South Honor Roll and the 2019 and 2020 ASUN Honor Roll.

During the summer of 2019, Skirrow was selected a Cape Cod All-Star as a member of the Orleans Firebirds. He posted 1-1 record with a 2.76 ERA in seven starts. He struck out 40 and walked 14 over 29 1/3 innings.

