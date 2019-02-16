Liberty Baseball: Flames take season opener over South Carolina in extras

After second baseman Will Wagner hit a home run with two outs to tie the game in the top of the ninth, third baseman Tyler Galazin scored on a two-out wild pitch in the 11th inning for a 6-5 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks Friday to open the 2019 season.

Liberty overcame three deficits on scoreboard for the win.

Wagner led all batters in the contest with three hits, including his first career home run in the ninth. The Flames move to 1-0 on the year, while South Carolina drops to 0-1.

Trailing 5-4 with two outs in the top of the ninth, Wagner ripped a 1-1 pitch over the right field wall to tie the game at 5-5.

Wagner posted his first multi-hit game and hit the first home run of his career in the contest. The sophomore recorded three hits, walked twice and scored two runs in the contest.

Right-hander Evan Brabrand picks up his first win at Liberty. The reliever pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits. He struck out four and walked one.

In his first appearance in a Liberty uniform, starting pitcher Andrew McInvale gave up four runs, three earned, over five innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked one.

