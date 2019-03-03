Liberty Baseball: Flames sweeps doubleheader from Maine

Liberty right-handers Andrew McInvale and Evan Brabrand combined to blank the Maine Black Bears 7-0 in game one of a doubleheader, Saturday afternoon at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The two Liberty pitchers combined to allow six hits and strikeout 13 Black Bears in the win. McInvale allowed one hit over the first six innings, before Brabrand came on to pitch the final three innings to complete the shutout.

Liberty third baseman Tyler Galazin and first baseman Logan Mathieu had two hits apiece. Galazin scored three times, while Mathieu collected three RBI. Catcher Jonathan Embry hit his first home run of the season for Liberty in the contest.

The Flames move to 6-3 on the season. The Black Bears drop to 0-8.

