Liberty Baseball: Flames nip Virginia Tech

Strong relief pitching and a pinch-hit home run by Trey McDyre pushed the Liberty Flames past the Virginia Tech Hokies 4-3, Tuesday afternoon at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Relievers Evan Brabrand and Garret Price combined to shut down the Virginia Tech bats over the final six innings.

Pinch hitter Trey McDyre opened the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run over the right field wall, his first of the year, breaking a 3-3.

Liberty moves to 9-3 and has now won four consecutive games for the second time this season. The Flames have also won eight of their last nine contests. Virginia Tech drops to 8-3.

