Liberty Baseball: Flames’ McInvale selected on final day of MLB Draft

Liberty Flames pitcher Andrew McInvale was selected during the final day of the 2019 Major League Baseball (MLB) First Year Player Draft on Wednesday.

The Toronto Blue Jays selected the right-hander during the 37th round. Yesterday, right-hander Evan Brabrand and catcher/outfielder Jonathan Embry became the first two Flames selected in this year’s draft. Brabrand was selected in the ninth round by the Miami Marlins, while Embry was taken in the 10th round by the Tampa Bay Rays.

With the selection of the three Flames in this year’s draft, Liberty has now had 71 players taken in the MLB Draft during the 46-year history of its program and had at least one player chosen in each draft since 2000.

McInvale earned 2019 ASUN All-Conference second team honors and was named to the 2019 ASUN All-Tournament in his only season at Liberty. The redshirt junior posted a 10-3 record with a 3.41 ERA over 103 innings for 43-21 ASUN Champion Liberty, this season. In 17 appearances, all starts, the right-hander struck out 101 batters and walked 40.

McInvale is currently 11th nationally and finished the year as the ASUN Conference leader in wins. The Austin, Texas native also etched his name in the program’s record books as his 10 wins and 101 strikeouts are both second most in a single season in school history.

The right-hander also finished the year leading the ASUN Conference in innings pitched. He completed the year among the ASUN leaders in strikeouts (third) and ERA (ninth).

In addition to his conference honors, McInvale was named to the 2019 National Pitcher of the Year Award Watch List.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google