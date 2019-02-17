Liberty Baseball: Flames fall to Gamecocks in Game 2

The South Carolina Gamecocks jumped out to a seven-run advantage over the first two innings, before weathering a middle-inning charge by the Liberty Flames en route to a 13-7 victory, Saturday afternoon at Founders Park.

After the early Gamecock scoring burst, the Flames scored six unanswered runs to cut their hosts’ lead to one at 7-6 after 3 1/2 innings. However, two home runs by third baseman Jacob Olson helped South Carolina pull away for the victory.

Catcher Jonathan Embry had three hits and scored three runs for the Flames in the contest.

Liberty falls to 1-1. South Carolina evens its record at 1-1.

