Liberty Baseball: Flames fall in bottom of ninth at South Carolina

Published Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, 6:54 pm

liberty baseballCatcher Luke Berryhill scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the South Carolina Gamecocks a 3-2 win over the Liberty Flames, Sunday at Founders Park.

Liberty starting pitcher Noah Skirrow and South Carolina starting pitcher Reid Morgan locked in a pitcher’s duel through the first six innings of contest.

Flames first baseman Logan Mathieu and designated hitter Drew Baughman were the only players in the contest with two hits in the contest.

Liberty drops to 1-2, while South Carolina moves to 2-1.

 
