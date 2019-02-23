Liberty Baseball: Flames edge Blue Hens, 5-4

The combination of pitchers Andrew McInvale and Evan Brabrand helped propel the Liberty Flames past the Delaware Blue Hens, 5-4, on a dreary afternoon at Liberty Baseball Stadium, Friday.

McInvale pitched six innings, allowing four runs, but only two earned, to record his first career victory at Liberty. Brabrand took over in the seventh inning and shut down the Blue Hens the rest of the way in the victory.

The Flames raced out to a 5-0 advantage after two innings of play before the Blue Hens pushed Liberty later in the game.

Liberty moves to 3-2, while Delaware falls to 0-4.

