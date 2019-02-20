Liberty Baseball: Flames down No. 20 Wake Forest in home opener

Published Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, 9:12 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

liberty baseballRight-hander Mason Meyer’s strong outing helped propel the Liberty Flames past the No. 20 Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 9-3, Tuesday afternoon at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

In Liberty’s home opener, Meyer allowed three runs over 7 1/3 innings, earning his first victory in a Liberty Flames’ uniform.

Right fielder Ayden Karraker reached base in all four of his at bats. The senior went 2-for-2, walked twice, and drove in three runs for the Flames.

Liberty evens its record at 2-2, while Wake Forest drops to 2-2.

 
augusta free press

Related Content

Shop Google


Comments