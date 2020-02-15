Liberty Baseball: Clemson shuts out Flames, 1-0

A fifth-inning run was the difference as Clemson won a 1-0 decision over Liberty Saturday afternoon at Kingsmore Stadium

Liberty pitchers Noah Skirrow, Mason Hand and David Erickson combined in a solid effort in their first appearances of 2020 to hold Clemson to one run on six hits in the contest.

Flames catcher Brady Gulakowski had three hits to lead all hitters in the game. Center fielder Jaylen Guy added two for Liberty.

Clemson starting pitcher Davis Sharpe pitched five scoreless innings to notch the win, allowing three hits. He struck out six batters and walked one.

The Flames fall to 0-2 on the year, while Clemson moves to 2-0.

