Liberty Baseball announces spring 2021 schedule

The Liberty baseball team has unveiled a schedule for 2021 that currently has 23 games at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The Flames will open the 2021 season on the road at Campbell, Flames head coach Scott Jackson’s alma mater, Feb. 19-21. Liberty will then return to Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium for their home opener on Feb. 24 against North Carolina A&T.

Along with the Campbell series, the Flames will travel to TCU and UCF for three-game weekend series, before ASUN Conference play starts in March.

Liberty will face TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Feb. 26-28. The following week, the Flames will visit Orlando, Fla., to for a series at UCF, March 5-7.

In addition, Liberty will square off with the VCU Rams in a weekend series, March 19-21. The Rams will host the Flames on the 19th and 21st in Richmond, while the Flames will welcome the Rams to Liberty Baseball Stadium on the 20th.

In April, Liberty will host Coastal Carolina for a three-game series, April 23-25.

Midweek Home-and-Homes

The midweek will see the Flames play home-and-home series with Commonwealth of Virginia opponents Virginia, Virginia Tech and Radford. Liberty’s midweek slate will also feature home-and-home series with Duke, North Carolina and Wake Forest.

ASUN Conference

The ASUN Conference will feature divisional play in 2021. The conference will be divided into North (Liberty, Bellarmine, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, North Alabama) and South (FGCU, Jacksonville, North Florida, Stetson) divisions.

Liberty’s schedule features 24 conference contests with four weekend three-game series and three weekend three-game road series. In addition, the conference will hold a crossover weekend, May 14-16, where the Flames will travel to Kennesaw State for two neutral site games against Stetson and one with FGCU.

The conference will release championship information at a later date.

2021 Liberty schedule

Feb. 19 at Campbell Buies Creek, N.C. 5 p.m.

Feb .20 at Campbell Buies Creek, N.C. 3 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Campbell Buies Creek, N.C. 2 p.m.

Feb. 24 North Carolina A&T Lynchburg, Va. 4 p.m.

Feb. 26 at TCU Fort Worth, Texas 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 27 at TCU Fort Worth, Texas 3 p.m.

Feb. 28 Sun. Fort Worth, Texas 2 p.m.

March 2 Radford Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m.

March 5 at UCF Orlando, Fla. 6 p.m.

March 6 at UCF Orlando, Fla. 6 p.m.

March 7 at UCF Orlando, Fla. 12 p.m.

March 9 at North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C. 3 p.m.

March 12 North Alabama* Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m.

March 13 North Alabama* Lynchburg, Va. 2 p.m.

March 14 North Alabama* Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m.

March 16 North Carolina Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m.

March 19 at VCU Richmond, Va. 1 p.m.

March 20 VCU Lynchburg, Va. 2 p.m.

March 21 at VCU Richmond, Va. 2 p.m.

March 23 Virginia Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m.

March 26 at Bellarmine* Louisville, Ky. 2 p.m.

March 27 at Bellarmine* Louisville, Ky. 2 p.m.

March 28 at Bellarmine* Louisville, Ky. 1 p.m.

March 30 at Duke Durham, N.C. 1 p.m.

April 1 at Kennesaw St.* Kennesaw, Ga. 6 p.m.

April 2 at Kennesaw St.* Kennesaw, Ga. 1 p.m.

April 3 at Kennesaw St.* Kennesaw, Ga. 1 p.m.

April 7 Wake Forest Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

April 9 Lipscomb* Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

April 10 Lipscomb* Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m.

April 11 Lipscomb * Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m.

April 13 Virginia Tech Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

April 16 at North Alabama* Florence, Ala. 6 p.m.

April 17 at North Alabama* Florence, Ala. 3 p.m.

April 18 at North Alabama* Florence, Ala. 1 p.m.

April 20 Duke Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

April 23 Coastal Carolina Lynchburg Va. 6 p.m.

April 24 Coastal Carolina Lynchburg Va. 1 p.m.

April 25 Coastal Carolina Lynchburg Va. 2 p.m.

April 27 at Virginia Charlottesville, Va. 6 p.m.

April 30 Bellarmine * Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

May 1 Bellarmine * Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m.

May 2 Bellarmine * Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m.

May 4 at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. 6 p.m.

May 7 Kennesaw St. * Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

May 8 Kennesaw St. * Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m.

May 9 Kennesaw St. * ^ Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m.

May 12 at Virginia Tech Blacksburg, Va. 6 p.m.

May 14 vs. Stetson # Kennesaw, Ga. TBA

May 15 vs. FGCU # Kennesaw, Ga. TBA

May 16 vs. Stetson # Kennesaw, Ga. TBA

May 18 at Radford Radford, Va. TBA

*ASUN Conference Game

# ASUN Crossover

^ Senior Day

