Liberty Baseball announces ASUN Conference schedule

Published Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, 6:36 am

Liberty’s ASUN Conference spring baseball schedule features 24 conference contests. The Flames will play home-and-home ASUN series against Bellarmine, North Alabama, and Kennesaw State, along with a three-game home series against Lipscomb.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing travel restrictions, the conference will be divided into North (Liberty, Bellarmine, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, North Alabama) and South (FGCU, Jacksonville, North Florida, Stetson) divisions.

The conference will then hold a crossover weekend, May 14-16, where the Flames will travel to Kennesaw State for two neutral site games against Stetson and one with FGCU.

Liberty’s conference slate opens with a three-game series against North Alabama at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium, on March 12-14. Two weeks later, the Flames will travel to Louisville, Ky., for their first-ever three-game series with Bellarmine, March 26-28.

Liberty’s 2021 ASUN schedule is listed below. The schedule is tentative and subject to change. The Flames’ non-conference matchups will be announced at a later date.

2021 Liberty Baseball ASUN Schedule

March 12-14 – North Alabama

March 26-28 – at Bellarmine

April1-3 – at Kennesaw State

April 9-11 – Lipscomb

April 16-18 – at North Alabama

April 30-May 2 – Bellarmine

May 7-9 – Kennesaw State

May 14-16 Kennesaw State Crossover

May 14 – vs. Stetson

May 15 – vs. FGCU

May 16 – vs. Stetson

