Liberty Baseball announces ASUN Conference schedule
Liberty’s ASUN Conference spring baseball schedule features 24 conference contests. The Flames will play home-and-home ASUN series against Bellarmine, North Alabama, and Kennesaw State, along with a three-game home series against Lipscomb.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing travel restrictions, the conference will be divided into North (Liberty, Bellarmine, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, North Alabama) and South (FGCU, Jacksonville, North Florida, Stetson) divisions.
The conference will then hold a crossover weekend, May 14-16, where the Flames will travel to Kennesaw State for two neutral site games against Stetson and one with FGCU.
Liberty’s conference slate opens with a three-game series against North Alabama at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium, on March 12-14. Two weeks later, the Flames will travel to Louisville, Ky., for their first-ever three-game series with Bellarmine, March 26-28.
Liberty’s 2021 ASUN schedule is listed below. The schedule is tentative and subject to change. The Flames’ non-conference matchups will be announced at a later date.
2021 Liberty Baseball ASUN Schedule
- March 12-14 – North Alabama
- March 26-28 – at Bellarmine
- April1-3 – at Kennesaw State
- April 9-11 – Lipscomb
- April 16-18 – at North Alabama
- April 30-May 2 – Bellarmine
- May 7-9 – Kennesaw State
- May 14-16 Kennesaw State Crossover
- May 14 – vs. Stetson
- May 15 – vs. FGCU
- May 16 – vs. Stetson