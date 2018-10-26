Liberty Baseball announces 2019 non-conference schedule

The Liberty baseball program has announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2019 season.

Liberty’s full 2019 schedule features 16 games against 2018 NCAA Regional teams, highlighted by contests against 2018 College World Series participant North Carolina and Super Regional teams Duke, South Carolina and Stetson. Jacksonville and South Florida also participated in regionals last season.

In addition, Liberty will have 20 games against teams which won 30 or more games in 2018. Along with the above mentioned NCAA Regional teams, Delaware and Elon also posted 30-plus win seasons last year. Four teams, Duke, Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Stetson won 40 or more games in 2018.

Liberty’s non-conference schedule will also include a midweek game at Tennessee, the first meeting between the two teams since 1977, a three-game home series with Maine and home-and-home midweek series with Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

The Flames will open the 2019 season with a three-game series at South Carolina, Feb. 15-17, before returning home for a four-game homestand. Liberty will open its home schedule on Feb. 20 by hosting Wake Forest at Liberty Baseball Stadium. Delaware will follow with its first ever visit to Liberty Baseball Stadium for a three-game series, Feb. 22-24.

As previously announced, Liberty will play 24 conference games in its first season as a member of the ASUN Conference. The Flames are scheduled to host four conference three-game series and play four conference three-game road series in 2019.

Liberty will host NJIT in its first-ever ASUN series at Liberty Baseball Stadium, March 22-24. The Flames will travel to Florence, Ala., to face fellow ASUN newcomer North Alabama in their first road conference road series, April 5-7. Highlighting Liberty’s ASUN schedule will be a visit by 2018 ASUN Champion Stetson to Liberty Baseball Stadium, April 12-14.

The 2019 ASUN Baseball Championship features a six-team, double elimination format and will be hosted by Stetson at Melching Field at Conrad Park, May 22-25. The winner of the conference tournament will earn the ASUN’s automatic berth into a 2019 NCAA Regional. North Alabama may qualify for the ASUN Baseball Championship, but cannot receive the conference’s automatic bid, as it is ineligible for postseason play during its transition from NCAA Division II to NCAA Division I.

2019 Liberty Baseball Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time

February 15 South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 4 p.m.

16 South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 2 p.m.

17 South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 1:30 p.m.

19 Wake Forest Lynchburg, Va. 3 p.m.

22 Delaware Lynchburg, Va. 3 p.m.

23 Delaware Lynchburg, Va. 2 p.m.

24 Delaware Lynchburg, Va. 2 p.m.

26 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. 3 p.m.

March 1 Maine Lynchburg, Va. 3 p.m.

2 Maine Lynchburg, Va. 2 p.m.

3 Maine Lynchburg, Va. 2 p.m.

5 Virginia Tech Lynchburg, Va. 3 p.m.

8 South Florida Tampa, Fla. 7 p.m.

9 South Florida Tampa, Fla. 6:30 p.m.

10 South Florida Tampa, Fla. 1 p.m.

13 Virginia Lynchburg, Va. 3 p.m.

15 Hofstra Lynchburg, Va. 3 p.m.

16 Hofstra Lynchburg, Va. 2 p.m.

17 Hofstra Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m.

19 North Carolina Lynchburg, Va. 3 p.m.

22 NJIT* Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

23 NJIT* Lynchburg, Va. 4 p.m.

24 NJIT* Lynchburg, Va. 2 p.m.

26 Virginia Tech Blacksburg, Va. 4 p.m.

29 North Florida* Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

30 North Florida* Lynchburg, Va. 4 p.m.

31 North Florida* Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m.

April 2 Elon Elon, N.C. 4 p.m.

5 North Alabama* Florence, Ala. 6 p.m.

6 North Alabama* Florence, Ala. 2 p.m.

7 North Alabama* Florence, Ala. 1 p.m.

9 Richmond Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

12 Stetson * Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

13 Stetson * Lynchburg, Va. 4 p.m.

14 Stetson* Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m.

16 Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. 6 p.m.

18 North Carolina A&T Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

19 North Carolina A&T Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

20 North Carolina A&T Lynchburg, Va. 2 p.m.

23 Virginia Charlottesville, Va .6 p.m.

26 Jacksonville* Jacksonville, Fla. TBA

27 Jacksonville* Jacksonville, Fla. TBA

28 Jacksonville* Jacksonville, Fla. TBA

30 North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C. 6 p.m.

May 3 Kennesaw State * Kennesaw, Ga. TBA

4 Kennesaw State * Kennesaw, Ga. TBA

5 Kennesaw State * Kennesaw, Ga. TBA

8 Duke Durham, N.C. 6 p.m.

10 Lipscomb* Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

11 Lipscomb* Lynchburg, Va. 4 p.m.

12 Lipscomb* ^ Lynchburg, Va. 2 p.m.

14 Duke Lynchburg, Va. 6 p.m.

16 Florida Gulf Coast* Ft. Myers, Fla. TBA

17 Florida Gulf Coast* Ft. Myers, Fla. TBA

18 Florida Gulf Coast* Ft. Myers, Fla. TBA

22-25 ASUN Championship DeLand, Fla. TBA

June 31-2 NCAA Regionals TBA TBA

