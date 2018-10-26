Liberty Baseball announces 2019 non-conference schedule

Published Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, 12:00 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

liberty baseballThe Liberty baseball program has announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2019 season.

Liberty’s full 2019 schedule features 16 games against 2018 NCAA Regional teams, highlighted by contests against 2018 College World Series participant North Carolina and Super Regional teams Duke, South Carolina and Stetson. Jacksonville and South Florida also participated in regionals last season.

In addition, Liberty will have 20 games against teams which won 30 or more games in 2018. Along with the above mentioned NCAA Regional teams, Delaware and Elon also posted 30-plus win seasons last year. Four teams, Duke, Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Stetson won 40 or more games in 2018.

Liberty’s non-conference schedule will also include a midweek game at Tennessee, the first meeting between the two teams since 1977, a three-game home series with Maine and home-and-home midweek series with Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

The Flames will open the 2019 season with a three-game series at South Carolina, Feb. 15-17, before returning home for a four-game homestand. Liberty will open its home schedule on Feb. 20 by hosting Wake Forest at Liberty Baseball Stadium. Delaware will follow with its first ever visit to Liberty Baseball Stadium for a three-game series, Feb. 22-24.

As previously announced, Liberty will play 24 conference games in its first season as a member of the ASUN Conference. The Flames are scheduled to host four conference three-game series and play four conference three-game road series in 2019.

Liberty will host NJIT in its first-ever ASUN series at Liberty Baseball Stadium, March 22-24. The Flames will travel to Florence, Ala., to face fellow ASUN newcomer North Alabama in their first road conference road series, April 5-7. Highlighting Liberty’s ASUN schedule will be a visit by 2018 ASUN Champion Stetson to Liberty Baseball Stadium, April 12-14.

The 2019 ASUN Baseball Championship features a six-team, double elimination format and will be hosted by Stetson at Melching Field at Conrad Park, May 22-25. The winner of the conference tournament will earn the ASUN’s automatic berth into a 2019 NCAA Regional. North Alabama may qualify for the ASUN Baseball Championship, but cannot receive the conference’s automatic bid, as it is ineligible for postseason play during its transition from NCAA Division II to NCAA Division I.

2019 Liberty Baseball Schedule

Date                                  Opponent                            Location                                 Time

February        15              South Carolina                     Columbia, S.C.                       4 p.m.

                        16              South Carolina                     Columbia, S.C.                       2 p.m.

                       17              South Carolina                     Columbia, S.C.                       1:30 p.m.

                       19              Wake Forest                       Lynchburg, Va.                      3 p.m.

                       22              Delaware                             Lynchburg, Va.                      3 p.m.

                       23              Delaware                             Lynchburg, Va.                      2 p.m.

                       24              Delaware                             Lynchburg, Va.                      2 p.m.

                       26              Tennessee                           Knoxville, Tenn.                      3 p.m.

March            1                Maine                                   Lynchburg, Va.                      3 p.m.

                       2                Maine                                   Lynchburg, Va.                      2 p.m.

                       3                Maine                                   Lynchburg, Va.                      2 p.m.

                       5                Virginia Tech                      Lynchburg, Va.                      3 p.m.

                       8                South Florida                        Tampa, Fla.                             7 p.m.

                       9                South Florida                        Tampa, Fla.                             6:30 p.m.

                       10              South Florida                        Tampa, Fla.                             1 p.m.

                       13              Virginia                                Lynchburg, Va.                      3 p.m.

                       15              Hofstra                                Lynchburg, Va.                      3 p.m.

                       16              Hofstra                                Lynchburg, Va.                      2 p.m.

                       17              Hofstra                                Lynchburg, Va.                      1 p.m.

                       19              North Carolina                    Lynchburg, Va.                      3 p.m.

                       22              NJIT*                                   Lynchburg, Va.                      6 p.m.

                       23              NJIT*                                   Lynchburg, Va.                      4 p.m.

                       24              NJIT*                                   Lynchburg, Va.                      2 p.m.

                       26              Virginia Tech                        Blacksburg, Va.                      4 p.m.

                       29              North Florida*                     Lynchburg, Va.                      6 p.m.

                        30              North Florida*                     Lynchburg, Va.                      4 p.m.

                       31              North Florida*                     Lynchburg, Va.                      1 p.m.

April              2                Elon                                      Elon, N.C.                               4 p.m.

                       5                North Alabama*                   Florence, Ala.                          6 p.m.

                        6                North Alabama*                   Florence, Ala.                          2 p.m.

                       7                North Alabama*                   Florence, Ala.                          1 p.m.

                       9                Richmond                           Lynchburg, Va.                      6 p.m.

                       12              Stetson *                             Lynchburg, Va.                      6 p.m.

                       13              Stetson *                             Lynchburg, Va.                      4 p.m.

                       14              Stetson*                              Lynchburg, Va.                      1 p.m.

                       16              Wake Forest                        Winston-Salem, N.C.              6 p.m.

                       18              North Carolina A&T           Lynchburg, Va.                      6 p.m.

                       19              North Carolina A&T           Lynchburg, Va.                      6 p.m.

                       20              North Carolina A&T           Lynchburg, Va.                      2 p.m.

                       23              Virginia                                 Charlottesville, Va                   .6 p.m.

                       26              Jacksonville*                        Jacksonville, Fla.                    TBA

                       27              Jacksonville*                        Jacksonville, Fla.                    TBA

                       28              Jacksonville*                        Jacksonville, Fla.                    TBA

                       30              North Carolina                      Chapel Hill, N.C.                     6 p.m.

May               3                Kennesaw State *                Kennesaw, Ga.                       TBA

                       4                Kennesaw State *                Kennesaw, Ga.                       TBA

                       5                Kennesaw State *                Kennesaw, Ga.                       TBA

                       8                Duke                                    Durham, N.C.                          6 p.m.

                       10              Lipscomb*                          Lynchburg, Va.                      6 p.m.

                       11              Lipscomb*                          Lynchburg, Va.                      4 p.m.

                       12              Lipscomb* ^                       Lynchburg, Va.                      2 p.m.

                       14              Duke                                    Lynchburg, Va.                      6 p.m.

                       16              Florida Gulf Coast*              Ft. Myers, Fla.                         TBA

                       17              Florida Gulf Coast*              Ft. Myers, Fla.                         TBA

                       18              Florida Gulf Coast*              Ft. Myers, Fla.                         TBA

                       22-25         ASUN Championship           DeLand, Fla.                           TBA

June              31-2           NCAA Regionals                  TBA                                         TBA

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment