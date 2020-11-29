Liberty back in Top 25 of Associated Press, coaches polls

Liberty has moved back into the top 25 rankings at No. 25 in the Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls.

After a 45-0 shutout win over UMass on Friday, Liberty is one of four FBS teams in the country with nine wins. Joining Liberty at the nine-win mark late in the 2020 season is BYU, Coastal Carolina and Notre Dame, who are all 9-0.

BYU and Liberty are two FBS independent programs currently ranked in the Week 14 FBS national rankings. BYU is ranked No. 8 in both national polls.

Notre Dame, who traditionally plays as an independent but is playing as a full member of the ACC in 2020, is currently ranked No. 2 in both national polls.

The Flames will have their first-ever FBS top-25 showdown in program history when Liberty heads to Conway, S.C., to face off against former Big South rival Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

The Chanticleers, who recently clinched the Sun Belt East Division championship, are currently ranked No. 14 in both national rankings.

