Liberty Athletics transitions to mobile ticketing, extended payment plans

Beginning this football season, mobile ticketing will be the primary source for admission into any of ticketed sports at Liberty: football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

In response to issues related to the COVID-19 virus, Liberty Athletics decided to provide mobile ticketing to create a safer environment for Flames Nation.

This mobile ticketing initiative is possible through Liberty Athletics’ partnership with AudienceView, the Flames’ online ticketing partner.

Mobile ticketing offers a fully contactless entry into its venues and gives fans the ability to transfer tickets electronically. Additionally, mobile ticketing delivers an added layer of security, guarding against the production of fraudulent and counterfeit tickets.

Entry into Williams Stadium, Liberty Basketball Arena and Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium will now be as simple as scanning your smartphone at the gate. Mobile tickets will be delivered directly to fans’ smartphones. If fans prefer to have a hard ticket, there is a print at home option.

With a mobile ticket, it’s as easy as forwarding an email. It is also significantly easier for fans to enter the resale market using mobile tickets.

Football season ticket holders, except for Suites and Club season ticket holders who will be provided special laminated tickets, will be opted in automatically to mobile tickets this season. Fans can choose to have hard tickets shipped to them for an additional $9 shipping and handling fee.

Providing a high level of customer service to Flames Nation is essential, so in addition to mobile ticketing, fans may utilize extended payment plans for football and basketball this year through August 1 and October 1, respectively.

