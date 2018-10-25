Liberty Athletics to host BYU for first time

Liberty will host BYU for the first time in any team sport, as the Liberty swimming & diving team hosts the All-American Celebration Meet, Friday and Saturday at the Liberty Natatorium. Friday’s action begins at 5 p.m. with men’s diving, with swimming events starting at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the first event will be at 11 a.m.

This weekend’s meet will feature men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams. Liberty’s women’s team will compete against BYU, Gardner-Webb and Old Dominion, while the men’s meet will include BYU, Gardner-Webb, Mount St. Mary’s and Old Dominion.

Liberty is 4-1 all-time against Gardner-Webb, having won each of the last four meetings. The Lady Flames are 1-0 against both BYU and Old Dominion, defeating BYU at the 2016 Intermountain Shootout and beating ODU at the 2014 Virginia Tech Swimming & Diving Challenge.

