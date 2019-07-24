Liberty Athletics releases fall 2019 broadcast schedule

Liberty Athletics has released the broadcast schedule for its fall 2019 home events.

All fall Liberty Athletics contests will be produced by the Liberty Flames Sports Network (LFSN) and carried live on the ESPN+ platform.

