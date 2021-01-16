Liberty Athletics partners with branding consultant Jeremy Darlow

Liberty Athletics has announced a partnership with brand marketing consultant and author Jeremy Darlow.

Darlow, the best-selling author of Brands Win Championships and Athletes are Brands Too, is one of the nation’s leaders in brand consulting and is the former director of marketing for ADIDAS football and baseball.

Darlow will provide Flames’ student-athletes access to the exclusive “The Darlow Rules” program. The program is comprised of short, easy-to-understand, video-based lessons teaching student-athletes from every sports program the fundamentals of brand development and communication.

By the end of the course, students will have built their own brand marketing plan, employing the same planning techniques used by Darlow over the course of his extensive career in sports marketing. Additionally, each graduating student will receive a certificate of completion to include on their professional resume.

This Jeremy Darlow partnership is part of Liberty Athletics’ Soar Imitative, which was launched in October.

Through Soar, Liberty Athletics looks for innovative ways to educate and empower its 550-plus student-athletes to build and expand their personal brand, as the collegiate athletics world prepares to enter into the new Name, Image and Likeness era.

Darlow has worked with some of the most heralded athlete, celebrity, and NCAA program brands in and around sports, including Aaron Rodgers, Von Miller, Dak Prescott, Kris Bryant, Carlos Correa, Lionel Messi, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Notre Dame, Michigan, UCLA, Miami, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Texas A&M.

His books have been read and studied by professors at major college sports programs across the United States, including Alabama, Georgetown, Gonzaga, Louisville, Oregon State, and New York University.

For more information and to explore “The DARLOW Rules”, visit www.thedarlowrules.com or follow the conversation on Twitter and Instagram via @JeremyDarlow.

