Liberty Athletics offering free tickets to federal employees during shutdown

Liberty Athletics is offering complimentary tickets to its upcoming home basketball and baseball games to federal employees impacted by the current partial federal government shutdown.

The offer allows federal employees impacted by the partial government shutdown up to four (4) general admission tickets per Liberty basketball and baseball home athletic events. To take advantage of the offer, federal employees need to show their current valid federal employee I.D. at the time they pick up their tickets at the Liberty Ticket Office for men’s and women’s basketball games and at the Liberty Baseball Stadium for baseball games.

Federal employees may attend as many Liberty Athletics home events as they wish during the federal government shutdown as long as they show their valid federal employee I.D. at each event and personally pick up their tickets at the individual events.

The free ticket offer is valid for as long as the current federal government shutdown continues.

Liberty Athletics upcoming home basketball and baseball events are listed below. Other Liberty home athletics events can be found at www.LibertyFlames.com.

Upcoming Home Basketball and Baseball Events:

Jan. 19: Women’s basketball vs. North Florida @ 2 p.m.

Jan. 19: Men’s basketball vs. North Florida @ 7 p.m.

Jan. 29: Men’s basketball vs. Lipscomb @ 7 p.m.

Feb. 2: Women’s basketball vs. NJIT @ 2 p.m.

Feb. 2: Men’s basketball vs. NJIT @ 7 p.m.

Feb. 5: Women’s basketball vs. Stetson @ 11 a.m.

Feb. 5: Men’s basketball vs. Stetson @ 7 p.m.

Feb 9: Women’s basketball vs. FGCU @ 12 p.m.

Feb. 9: Men’s basketball vs. FGCU @ 7 p.m.

Feb. 12: Women’s basketball vs Lipscomb @ 7 p.m.

Feb. 19: Baseball vs. Wake Forest @ 3 p.m.

Feb. 22: Baseball vs. Delaware @ 3 p.m.

Feb. 23: Baseball vs. Delaware @ 2 p.m.

Feb. 24: Baseball vs. Delaware @ 1 p.m.

Feb. 26: Men’s basketball vs. Kennesaw State @ 7 p.m.

