Liberty Athletics launches Liberty Flames mobile app

Liberty Athletics has launched the Liberty Flames mobile app, allowing Flames Nation easier access to the latest happenings around their favorite college program.

The mobile app is free of charge and available for download through both the Google Play and Apple Stores by searching for the “Liberty Flames” app.

The mobile app features links to the latest stories surrounding Liberty Athletics, including event recaps, game day previews and stories of success about Liberty’s athletics teams both on and off the field of competition.

The app’s schedule function quickly allows fans to locate the next home and away event for Liberty’s fans. Each event features clickable links, providing access to live stats, live audio from the Liberty Flames Sports Network and live video for that specific event.

The game day tab allows Liberty Flames fans set to attend a home athletics event easy access to the game day information, including parking, directions, stadium gates and more.

Additionally, the app provides mobile access to the Flames Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets for the next home ticketed event and use the mobile ticketing option for touchless entry into your next home football, basketball or baseball game.

Liberty Athletics will periodically add new functionality to the Liberty Flames mobile app, including push notifications, making this app a must have on the mobile device for all members of Flames Nation.

