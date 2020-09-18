Liberty Athletics launches #CreatedEqually initiative: Shared commitment of love, equality, unity

Liberty Athletics has launched #CreatedEqually initiative, an effort aimed at uniting the department and Flames Nation around a shared commitment of love, equality and unity.

The #CreatedEqually campaign is based up the Biblical verse of Acts 17:26 “From one man he made all the nations, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and he marked out their appointed times in history and the boundaries of their lands.”

At the heart of the #CreatedEqually initiative is an effort to make positive social changes that honor God and represent the mission of Liberty University.

“Liberty Athletics stands alongside our coaches, staff and student-athletes in advocating for positive social change in a manner that conveys love, equality and unity. The second greatest commandment is to love one another and that includes treating each person with honor, dignity and respect,” said Ian McCaw, Liberty University director of athletics.

During the 2020-2021 athletics season, Liberty’s student-athletes will wear #CreatedEqually decals and patches on their uniforms. The #CreatedEqually logo will debut on helmet decals in Liberty’s nationally televised football game on ESPNU at Western Kentucky, this Saturday.

Additionally, student-athlete athletics department initiatives are being led by the Liberty’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) made up of two representatives from each team.

SAAC has initiated a social media campaign with the theme of “Listen, Learn and Love” that will be released soon. Under the direction of Associate AD for Student Engagement and Development Butch Jefferson, Liberty’s SAAC upcoming efforts will include voter education, mental health instruction and programming committed to ensuring Liberty Athletics is a place where people from all backgrounds feel valued and comfortable.

