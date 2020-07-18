Liberty Athletics lands 264 student-athletes on ASUN Academic Honor Roll

A total of 264 Liberty Flames student-athletes garnered inclusion on the 2019-20 ASUN Conference Academic Honor Roll, it was announced today by the league.

This marks a 20 percent increase from the 2018-19 academic year, as Liberty featured 220 student-athletes on the Honor Roll last year.

In order to be recognized on the ASUN Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes who compete in ASUN sports must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or above for the recently completed school year.

As a league, 84.03 percent of ASUN student-athletes posted a 3.0 GPA or better to earn Honor Roll recognition, the highest mark in the league’s 20 years of the ASUN Honor Roll. It marks the fourth time in the last five seasons in which 70 percent or more of student-athletes collected Honor Roll status.

Across the league, 13 of 17 sports reached at least 80 percent for Honor Roll recognition: Women’s Golf (94.55), Women’s Lacrosse (94.16), Women’s Soccer (93.65), Beach Volleyball (92.59), Women’s Cross Country (91.51), Women’s Tennis (90.28), Softball (90), Volleyball (88.89), Men’s Tennis (87.01), Men’s Golf (84.62), Men’s Soccer (84.50), Women’s Track & Field (85.34) and Men’s Cross Country (80).

In total, 1,964 ASUN Conference student-athletes registered at least a 3.0 GPA for the 2019-20 school year.

