Liberty Athletics: ‘Game On’ now available on ESPN+

The Emmy Award-winning “Game On,” produced weekly by Liberty’s broadcast communications team, has been added to the lineup of special programming offered on ESPN+, the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service.

The show is aired live at 2:00 p.m. (EST) each Friday afternoon and continues to be available as an archived resource for a month.

The “Game On” show has been a production of Liberty University since 2014, and Matt Warner has been the show’s lead anchor since it began. Warner is now also the producer of the series. He is joined in the anchor duties by Rett McGibbon and Bobbie Bohlig. More than a dozen Liberty full-time staff members work on the show each week. In a working relationship that provides real life opportunities, they mentor four to six Liberty students during the production each week.

“Game On” is a magazine style show which strives to tell stories about how culture, life and athletics intersect in a positive way. The show has enjoyed more than 20 Emmy nominations since it started and has won eight Emmys to date.

The program airs in more than 25 local markets all across the country; this partnership with ESPN is currently the only national platform that offers the program to Liberty fans and followers.

Through its ASUN broadcast agreement with ESPN, all of Liberty’s conference events (home and away) are now carried on ESPN+. In addition, Liberty has negotiated their own broadcast rights agreement for their home football games, which owns its own rights as an FBS independent program. Liberty also has agreements which provide field hockey, ice hockey and other Club Sports events for airing on ESPN+.

The long-standing partnership between Liberty and ESPN has always involved live sports productions. Over the past two years, Liberty has produced more than 250 live sporting events including football, basketball, baseball, Olympic sports and ice hockey.

During these productions, more than 50 percent of all crew positions are filled by Liberty students who work alongside professionals on Liberty’s staff and freelancers from the region. Liberty’s goal is to produce young talent that is ready to move into the larger broadcast world, well prepared to step in the moment opportunities present themselves to the graduates.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the multi-sport, direct-to-consumer video service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. It reached two million subscribers in less than a year and offers fans thousands of live events, on-demand content and original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, along with premium editorial content. Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

