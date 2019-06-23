Liberty Athletics: Flames Club surpassed $1 million mark for first time

At the end of May, the Liberty University Flames Club reached the $1 million mark in Annual Fund giving for the first time in Liberty Athletics history.

Flames Club giving is reported on the calendar year, starting each January and the athletics department booster club still has six months left in this year’s Annual Fund campaign.

The Flames Club had enjoyed 14 consecutive years (2005-18) of membership growth prior to this year, and had 1,265 members contribute a total of $919,000 in 2018.

Through the month of May, 900 Flames Club members have contributed a combined $1 million to the 2019 Annual Fund Giving campaign. The Flames Club has set a goal of reaching 2,000 members this year.

Including luxury suite gifts and legacy gifts to improve athletics facilities, the Flames Club is on track to exceed $2 million in total contributions for the first time.

Annual Fund gifts can be unrestricted to benefit Liberty Athletics as a whole, or designated to a Sport Excellence Fund for each of our 20 NCAA teams.

Unrestricted gifts can qualify a donor for preferred parking, seating, and game-day hospitality privileges for football, basketball, and baseball.

Liberty Athletics recently completed its first season as a member of the ASUN Conference and the Flames captured eight ASUN titles, including men’s basketball (regular season and tournament), baseball (tournament), women’s tennis (regular season), men’s indoor track & field, women’s indoor track & field, men’s outdoor track & field and women’s outdoor track & field.

Liberty Athletics made its inaugural season in the ASUN Conference more memorable as the department was awarded the Bill Bibb Trophy. The Bill Bibb Trophy is awarded to the ASUN Conference institution with the top overall athletics program.

Liberty was also presented with the ASUN Conference’s Jesse Fletcher (Men’s All-Sports) and Sherman Day (Women’s All-Sports) Trophies, becoming the third program in conference history to sweep all three awards during the same season.

The Flames Club mission is to generate financial support for Liberty Athletics from alumni, parents, former student-athletes, local businesses and other members of Flames Nation, in an effort to provide Liberty’s coaches and student-athletes with the resources needed to compete for championships.

Flames Club membership starts at the Talon Level ($60) and there are a total of nine levels, culminating with the Scholarship Level ($25,000).

Flames Club gifts are ultimately an investment in current and future Liberty student-athletes, helping to enable them to receive an outstanding Christ-centered education while competing in NCAA Division I athletics.

The portion of an unrestricted gift beyond that which qualifies a donor for seating privileges may be tax deductible; and/or a donor may waive any privileges for tax purposes.

Sport Excellence Fund gifts do not qualify for membership privileges and are therefore potentially fully tax-deductible, depending on the donor’s tax situation. All donors should consult with their respective tax advisor.

To join the Flames Club or receive more information, call 434-582-CLUB (2582), email FlamesClub@liberty.edu, or visit LibertyFlames.com/FlamesClub.

